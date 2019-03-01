INDEPENDENCE - Patricia A. Zerba, 83, of Independence, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at the Strawberry Point Lutheran Home. She was born May 4, 1935, in Waterloo, to Earl Leonard and Nellie Grace (Hanks) Tyler. Marriage: May 25, 1954, to Lawrence Guy Zerba in Independence (d. 2017). Survivors: a daughter and a son, 2 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 3 great, great-grandchildren, 2 sisters.
Funeral services: 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 4, White Funeral Home in Independence. Burial: Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation: 1 - 4 p.m. Sundayat the funeral home. On line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2595
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Mar. 1, 2019