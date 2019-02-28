Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann (Roggemann) Cunningham. View Sign

CLEAR LAKE - Patricia Ann Cunningham, 83, of Rochester, MN, formerly of Clear Lake, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2019 at the Green Prairie Rehab, in Plainview, MN.

Per her wishes, her body has been cremated.

In her honor, Patricia's family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Lakeview Community Center, 10 N Lake View Dr., Clear Lake.

In lieu of flowers or contribution, please consider making a donation to the Mercy Hospital Cancer Center in Mason City, in memory of her time spent caring for patients there.

Patricia Ann Roggemann was born July 26, 1935 in Rockwell, Iowa, the daughter of Emil and Sigrid Albertine (Jorgenson) Roggemann. She attended and graduated Rockwell High School, continuing her education at NIACC. She became a Phlebotomist working at Mercy Medical Center at the Cancer Center.

Patricia married the love of her life, Nicholas Cunningham, on Dec. 10, 1953 in Sheffield. To this union three children were born, Patrick, Denise and James.

In her free time, Patricia enjoyed music, traveling, sports, and her Red Hat Ladies Club.

Patricia is survived by her children, Patrick (Jan) Dean Cunningham, Denise (Ross) Lynn Riebe, and James (Julie) Russell Cunningham; her grandchildren, Stephanie, Michelle, Ashley, Abby and Nick; 5 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Marilyn (Ronnie) Engebretson, as well as many other extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Cunningham, her parents, Emil and Sigrid Albertine (Jorgenson) Roggemann, and her siblings, Emil "Bud" (Sharon) Roggemann and Karen Meyer.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th Street, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428. (641)357-2193.

CLEAR LAKE - Patricia Ann Cunningham, 83, of Rochester, MN, formerly of Clear Lake, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2019 at the Green Prairie Rehab, in Plainview, MN.Per her wishes, her body has been cremated.In her honor, Patricia's family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Lakeview Community Center, 10 N Lake View Dr., Clear Lake.In lieu of flowers or contribution, please consider making a donation to the Mercy Hospital Cancer Center in Mason City, in memory of her time spent caring for patients there. http://mercynorthiowa.com/ways-to-give Patricia Ann Roggemann was born July 26, 1935 in Rockwell, Iowa, the daughter of Emil and Sigrid Albertine (Jorgenson) Roggemann. She attended and graduated Rockwell High School, continuing her education at NIACC. She became a Phlebotomist working at Mercy Medical Center at the Cancer Center.Patricia married the love of her life, Nicholas Cunningham, on Dec. 10, 1953 in Sheffield. To this union three children were born, Patrick, Denise and James.In her free time, Patricia enjoyed music, traveling, sports, and her Red Hat Ladies Club.Patricia is survived by her children, Patrick (Jan) Dean Cunningham, Denise (Ross) Lynn Riebe, and James (Julie) Russell Cunningham; her grandchildren, Stephanie, Michelle, Ashley, Abby and Nick; 5 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Marilyn (Ronnie) Engebretson, as well as many other extended family and friends.She was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Cunningham, her parents, Emil and Sigrid Albertine (Jorgenson) Roggemann, and her siblings, Emil "Bud" (Sharon) Roggemann and Karen Meyer.Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th Street, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428. (641)357-2193. ColonialChapels.com Funeral Home Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel

101 N. 4th Street

Clear Lake , IA 50428

641-357-2193 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Oelwein Daily Register Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close