CLEAR LAKE - Patricia Ann Cunningham, 83, of Rochester, MN, formerly of Clear Lake, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2019 at the Green Prairie Rehab, in Plainview, MN.
Per her wishes, her body has been cremated.
In her honor, Patricia's family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Lakeview Community Center, 10 N Lake View Dr., Clear Lake.
In lieu of flowers or contribution, please consider making a donation to the Mercy Hospital Cancer Center in Mason City, in memory of her time spent caring for patients there. http://mercynorthiowa.com/ways-to-give
Patricia Ann Roggemann was born July 26, 1935 in Rockwell, Iowa, the daughter of Emil and Sigrid Albertine (Jorgenson) Roggemann. She attended and graduated Rockwell High School, continuing her education at NIACC. She became a Phlebotomist working at Mercy Medical Center at the Cancer Center.
Patricia married the love of her life, Nicholas Cunningham, on Dec. 10, 1953 in Sheffield. To this union three children were born, Patrick, Denise and James.
In her free time, Patricia enjoyed music, traveling, sports, and her Red Hat Ladies Club.
Patricia is survived by her children, Patrick (Jan) Dean Cunningham, Denise (Ross) Lynn Riebe, and James (Julie) Russell Cunningham; her grandchildren, Stephanie, Michelle, Ashley, Abby and Nick; 5 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Marilyn (Ronnie) Engebretson, as well as many other extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Cunningham, her parents, Emil and Sigrid Albertine (Jorgenson) Roggemann, and her siblings, Emil "Bud" (Sharon) Roggemann and Karen Meyer.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th Street, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428. (641)357-2193. ColonialChapels.com
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
101 N. 4th Street
Clear Lake, IA 50428
641-357-2193
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Feb. 28, 2019