Patricia "Pat" (Campbell) Cornish
1934 - 2020
Aug. 1, 1934 - Oct. 25, 2020
OELWEIN - Pat Cornish, 86, of Oelwein passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at Oelwein Health Care Center. Visitation will be from 4-7?p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Funeral services will begin at 1:30?p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home with Chaplain Al Biere officiating. Inurnment will be in Fontana Cemetery at Hazleton at a later date. A memorial fund has been established. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com.
Due to state and federal guidelines on gatherings regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing is required. Those in attendance are required to wear a mask.
Patricia Rae Cornish was born in Waterloo on Aug. 1, 1934 to parents Albert and Irene (Card) Campbell. She attended school in Waterloo. On May 11, 1952 she was united in marriage with Roland Cornish in Ft. Collins, CO. They later divorced. Pat was a mother, cook and waitress. Over the years she managed and owned several restaurants, including Ma's Tiny Café in Hazleton.
Pat was a member of The Emma Arnold Memorial Society with both the Methodist and Presbyterian churches in Hazleton. She had been a correspondent with the Oelwein Daily Register. She also initiated the Santa Bag program for the children of Hazleton and was a member of the Coffee Club in Hazleton.
Left to celebrate Pat's life are her children: Irenee (Lynn) Landis of Oelwein, Vickie (Larry) Freese of Omaha, Sonia (Jerald) Burco of Oelwein, Kim (Dennis) Sorge of Randalia, Mark (CoeAnn) Cornish of Oelwein and Jamie (Robert) Greenley of Hazleton; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; her siblings: Peg Hinman of Charleston, South Carolina and Royce Campbell of Owasso, Oklahoma.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother Norma Campbell; daughter Elizabeth Cornish; stepbrothers: Merwyn and Kenneth Schug.

Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

