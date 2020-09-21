Dec. 7, 1943 - Sept. 13, 2020
OELWEIN – Patricia Jane Brown, 76 years old, of Oelwein, and formerly of Guttenberg, died after many years with COPD on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born Dec. 7, 1943, in the Amana Colonies, to Walter William and Marie Margaret (Lang) Van Brocklin. Marriage: Aug. 31, 1963 to Laurence Herman Brown at Raymond. He survives, along with a son Thomas, two daughters, Tammy and Teri, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two brothers, and one sister.
Graveside services were held Sept. 17, at the Old Barclay Cemetery, rural Jesup, with a celebration of her life at the Jesup Golf and Country Club. White Funeral Home, Jesup, was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com