1/
Patricia Jane (Van Brocklin) Brown
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dec. 7, 1943 - Sept. 13, 2020
OELWEIN – Patricia Jane Brown, 76 years old, of Oelwein, and formerly of Guttenberg, died after many years with COPD on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born Dec. 7, 1943, in the Amana Colonies, to Walter William and Marie Margaret (Lang) Van Brocklin. Marriage: Aug. 31, 1963 to Laurence Herman Brown at Raymond. He survives, along with a son Thomas, two daughters, Tammy and Teri, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two brothers, and one sister.
Graveside services were held Sept. 17, at the Old Barclay Cemetery, rural Jesup, with a celebration of her life at the Jesup Golf and Country Club. White Funeral Home, Jesup, was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home
1315 Main Street
Jesup, IA 50648
319-827-3695
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved