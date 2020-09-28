1/1
Patrick Arthur "Pat" Miller
1959 - 2020
Jan. 2, 1959 - Sept. 25, 2020
FAIRBANK - Pat Miller, 61, of Fairbank passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 after a long fight with cancer.
He was born Jan. 2, 1959 in Oelwein, the son of Joe and Lo-E (Rastatter) Miller. He married Lynn Pouk on Oct. 17, 1992 in Streator, Illinois. Together Pat and Lynn had two children, Ryan and Brianne.
Pat graduated from Wapsie Valley High School with the class of 1977. During and after graduating from school he worked at the family business Miller Plumbing and Heating until his death. Pat was a lifetime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, a longtime member of the Fairbank Knights of Columbus, and member of the Fairbank Community Club.
He loved officiating, coaching and watching sports. He especially enjoyed the Chicago Cubs and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Pat always welcomed anyone that would stop by the store to say "hi," talk over the latest headlines regarding sports, or what was new in town. Most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends who will all miss him so much. One last parting thought from Pat, "FMV."
Pat is survived by his wife; his two children; his three brothers, Joe (Jeanne) Miller, Greg (Shelli) Miller and John (Jo) Miller; his two sisters, Jane (Hal) Holder and Barb (Tim) Klopfenstein; his father-in-law, Ron Pouk; his brother-in-law, Brian (Diane) Pouk, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law, Robbie Pouk.
Funeral Mass: 10:30 am Wednesday, Sept. 30 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery.
Visitation is 4-7?p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank.
Due to the recommendations regarding the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic everyone in attendance will be required to wear face coverings, maintain social distance and please limit their time in the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for later designation. Online condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net

Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Woods Funeral Home
SEP
30
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Woods Funeral Home
511 N 4Th St
Fairbank, IA 50629
(319) 635-2207
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
September 28, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Miller family. My prayers are with you as I ask for the gift of peace for you. I have many wonderful memories of Pat........with lots of laughter about "goulash." Remember???
Peace to your hearts,
Sister Jennifer Rausch PBVM
Sister Jennifer Rausch
Friend
September 28, 2020
May the family and friends of Pat continue to cherish the good memories of Pat and thus keep him present in their lives. May Pat enjoy Fullness of Life.S.M. Louann
Mary Doering Pbvm
September 28, 2020
September 28, 2020
September 27, 2020
Pat played ball against my 2 brothers.They always had a good time.
Jill Heinze
