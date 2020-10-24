Aug. 1, 1940 - Oct. 21, 2020
ARLINGTON - Paul L. Suhr, 80, of Arlington, died Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 21, 2020 at Grandview Healthcare Center in Oelwein.
A private family visitation and funeral service will be held at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein with Pastor Clark Baldwin officiating. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein.
Paul Louie Suhr was born on Aug. 1, 1940 at rural Arlington, the son of Paul and Elsie Mae (Jipson) Suhr. He was baptized on Aug. 26, 1951 and confirmed on April 11, 1954 at St. John Lutheran Church in Arlington. In 1957, he graduated from Arlington High School. Paul farmed with his father for 30 years and moved to Arlington in 1970. He also worked for various farmers throughout the area. Paul then delivered newspapers and operated a lawn care and snow removal business in Arlington for many years.
He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Arlington. Paul moved to Grandview Healthcare Center in May of 2014. He enjoyed singing, puzzles, playing cards, watching sports, adult coloring books and latch hook kits.
Paul is survived by his three brothers: Dale (Margaret) Suhr of Calmar, Ronald Suhr of Spring Green, Wisconsin and Duane (Mary) Suhr of Ankeny; six sisters: Ruth (Roderic) Kamper of Strawberry Point, Esther Wilson of Dyersville, JoAnn (Richard) Hughson of Oelwein, Nancy (Richard) Buhmann of Randalia, Mary (Terry) Henderson of Arlington and Donna (Michel) Buhman of Oelwein; sister-in-law: Beverly Suhr of Snohomish, Washington; and many nieces and nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Arnold, Donald and Gary; brother-in-law: Lyle Wilson; and two sisters-in-law: Elaine Suhr and Luella Suhr.