COLESBURG - Paul Perry Phillips, 90 of Colesburg, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Lincolnwood Assisted Living in Edgewood. He was born Dec. 15, 1928, in Edgewood, to William and Letha (Sherman) Phillips. Marriage: to Eleanor Klaus, June 11, 1950 at Colesburg. Survivors: wife Eleanor, 3 children, 3 foster children, 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, 1 brother, extended family and friends.
Funeral service: 10:30?a.m. Friday, May 24, Colesburg United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Roger White officiating. Interment: Zion Cemetery, Colesburg.
Visitation: 3-7?p.m. Thursday, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood, and 9:30?a.m. to service time Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
