May 30, 1945 - Sept. 26, 2020
MARION - Paulette C. Follmer, 75, of Marion, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.
Funeral services are at 11?a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the First United Methodist Church in Marion; burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation on Tuesday from 5-7?p.m. at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of facemasks or shields are required.
Survivors include her husband George, two daughters; Paula (Cory) Maddy of Marion, Georgia (Tony) Tallman of Urbandale, and a sister Sylvia (Duane) Boehmke of Denver, Iowa. She is also survived by five grandchildren; Owen, Rolin, Jack, Had, and Claire. She was preceded in death by her parents, two children Pamela and Jacqueline, two brothers James and Edward and a sister Stella.
Paulette was born on May 30, 1945 in Oelwein the daughter of Paul and Elva (Gibson) Murray. She graduated from Iowa Teachers College (UNI) with a degree in education in 1966. Paulette married George L. Follmer on Aug. 5, 1967 in Aurora.
She began her career in teaching in Hazleton in 1966 and retired in 2001from teaching in the Marion School System after 35 years of service. In 2002, 2004 and 2005 she was honored to be in Who's Who of American Teachers.
Paulette was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in Marion. George and Paulette enjoyed travel and did so throughout the United States and Europe. Paulette will forever be remembered as a wonderful and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and teacher whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her.
A memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message to Paulette's family on our webpage, www.cedarmemorial.com
under Obituaries.