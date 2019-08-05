Home

Pearl Amelia Schmitt Obituary
OSSIAN - Pearl Amelia Schmitt, 91, of Ossian, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Aase Haugen Senior Services, Decorah.
Visitation will be from 4-7?p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, with a 4?p.m. Catholic Daughters of the Americas Rosary and a 7?p.m. Scripture Service at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Ossian, and one hour before Mass at the church on Tuesday.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11?a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, as St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Ossian, with the Rev. Robert Gross as the celebrant.
Inurnment will be held at a later date at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery, Ossian.
Schmitz-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Ossian, is helping the family with the arrangements.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Aug. 5, 2019
