JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Phil Sefert, 63, of Jacksonville, Florida died Thursday, May 16, 2019 in hospice care after a difficult battle with cancer.

Phil was born on April 5, 1956 in Oelwein, the son of Ray and Mildred Sefert. He graduated from Oelwein Community High School in 1974. After graduation, he attended North Texas State University in Denton, Texas. Job opportunities led him to Jacksonville, Florida, where he met and married his wife, Bonnie on Aug. 14, 1991.

Phil is survived by his wife, Bonnie, of Jacksonville. Also surviving are his mother, Millie, and his two brothers, Jim (Jill) and Gary (Mary) all of Oelwein; 3 stepchildren and 2 step-grandchildren, all of the Jacksonville area.

Phil was preceded in death by his father, Ray, in 2005, his sister, Janice, in 2006 and his brother, John in 2007.

