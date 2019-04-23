Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph E. Betts. View Sign Service Information Sietsema-Vogel Funeral Home 306 Central Ave. East Hampton , IA 50441 (641)-456-3232 Send Flowers Obituary

HAMPTON - Ralph E. Betts, 91, of Hampton, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton. He was born Dec. 1, 1927, in Oran, Iowa, to Earl and Esther (Nichols) Betts.

Ralph graduated from Oelwein High School. He served his country in the United States Army during the

Ralph owned and operated Betts's Body Shop in Hampton for many years. He was a member of the VFW and previously volunteered on the Hazleton Fire Department. Ralph enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, bird feeding and most of all family activities.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 66 years, Margaret Betts of Hampton, sister Dorothy Tolman of Iowa City, brothers Ron (Chris) Betts of Osage and Richard Betts of Medical Lake, Washington, daughter Connie Betts of Woodbine, son Douglas (Karen) Betts of Albion, granddaughter Andrea (Roy) Selvera of Cleveland, Texas, grandson Aaron (Kate) Betts of Albion, granddaughter Jennifer (Ken) Harrington and their family of Melbourne, great-grandson Aiden Murphy of Cleveland, Texas, niece Linda Rohrig and family, along with several other relatives and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Esther Betts, brother Carl Betts, sister Donna Downs (Rissler), infant daughter Diana and infant son Michael Betts.

Ralph's family would like to thank Franklin Country View Nursing Facility and staff for all of their kindness and caring throughout the last few years while Ralph was living there.

Korean War from 1951 to 1952. On Oct. 19, 1952, Ralph was united in marriage to Margaret Munger in Hazleton.

