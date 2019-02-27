Obituary Guest Book View Sign

OELWEIN - Rick Renslow, 57, of Oelwein, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 3 – 7 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein. Memory Sharing will begin at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Richard Alan Renslow was born on February 27, 1961 in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Robert Duane and Sandra Kay (Emery) Renslow, Sr. He received his education from the Oelwein schools with the class of 1979. In 1981 he met Carol Sue Elliott. They were blessed with two daughters, Nickie and Amber. Rick and Carol were married on Aug. 6, 2004 in Independence. They moved to Muskogee, Oklahoma in 1981 where Rick was a roofer for many years. He continued his education in Tulsa by attending welding school. The family returned to Oelwein in 1991 where Rick was a self-employed welder and Harley Davidson motorcycle mechanic.

Rick enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, riding motorcycle, working on motorcycles and spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

Rick is survived by his wife Carol Renslow of Oelwein; 2 daughters, Nickie Renslow (fiancé: Chris Henderson) of Oelwein and Amber (Joe)

He was preceded in death by his father and his brother Robert, Jr.

