Oct. 21, 1948 - Sept. 18, 2020
OELWEIN - Ricki Vargason, 71, of Oelwein, died Friday morning, Sept. 18, 2020 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo with her family at her bedside.
Funeral service will be 10:30?a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein with Deacon Jim Patera officiating. Final resting place will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein.
Visitation will be 4-7?p.m. Tuesday and for one hour before the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Ricki L. Voshell was born Oct. 21, 1948 in Oelwein, Iowa, the daughter of Richard Lavern and Helena Voshell. She received her education from the Oelwein schools. Ricki married Kenneth Keppler and they later divorced. Ricki married Robert Grant Vargason in 1988 in Oelwein. Ricki stayed home to raise her children and then she worked at Iowa Ham in Oelwein, Pauline Company in Waterloo, and as a housekeeper at Grandview Health Care Center and Sacred Heart Catholic Church, both in Oelwein.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Ricki enjoyed planting flowers, vegetable gardening and canning. She especially enjoyed baking and cooking holiday meals for her family, never sitting down until she had fed her entire family.
Ricki's family and friends will remember her great love for them, and all the time Ricki spent with them, her strong faith and that she had a heart of gold.
Ricki is survived by her husband: Bob Vargason of Oelwein; six children: Jill (Darin) Boleyn of Oelwein, Tim Keppler of Oelwein, Jeff Keppler of Arlington, Keith (Connie) Keppler of Oelwein, Chris Keppler of Oelwein and Jon Keppler of Arlington; three stepchildren: Jason (Lora) Vargason of Ankeny, Jodi (Lora) Albrecht of Ottumwa and Jennifer Garcia of Webster City; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers: Rod (Marty) Voshell of Anchorage, Alaska and Richard Voshell, Jr. of Cumberland, Wisconsin; four half-siblings: Patricia Zupan of Sacramento, California, Steven Voshell of Marion, Joel Voshell of Marion and Arla Voshell of Marion and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.