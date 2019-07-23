OELWEIN - Robert C. Rush, 58, of Oelwein, formerly of Waukon, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minn.

Friends may call from 10 – 11?a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Martin Funeral Home in Waukon, with graveside services to follow in Rossville Cemetery, at Rossville, with Pastor Tim Rupert officiating. A private memorial will be held at the Rush family farm.

Special appreciation to the healthcare providers at St Mary's Hospital, MercyOne Air Ambulance, and all of those that helped and loved Bob over the years. Bob will be truly missed by his family and friends.

Robert "Bob" Creighton Rush was born on Oct. 17, 1960, at Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon, Iowa, to Elmer L. and Darlene (Bender) Rush. He was raised on the family farm near Rossville, and was confirmed at Rossville Presbyterian Church. Bob attended Waukon schools and graduated from Waukon High School in 1978. After graduation, he worked in Buffalo, NY, and then the family farm in Rossville prior to an accident in 1980, when he became a quadriplegic. After many months at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital and Rehabilitation Center in La Crosse, Wis., Bob returned home and enjoyed visiting with residents at Northgate Care Center. It was there that Bob decided he wanted to impact others and began pursuing a degree in sociology at the University of Northern Iowa (UNI), Cedar Falls. He graduated from UNI in 1985, with a Bachelors' degree in sociology and went on to obtain a Master's degree in counseling. After college, Bob resided in Elgin, Postville, for several years and in Oelwein, for the past 10 years.

He was a former member of Rossville Presbyterian Church and a member of the National Association of the Physically Handicapped. Bob was known to be a very caring person, was quick witted, and had a great sense of humor. Often times, he would be called a teacher as he impacted so many with his positive outlook and determination. Bob enjoyed playing cards and board games, watching The Andy Griffith Show and Gunsmoke, and being outdoors in the sun, hunting, or fishing. He also enjoyed music especially old time rock and roll, and surfing the Internet.

Throughout school, Bob played football and basketball and later loved to watch these sports at the college and professional levels, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes and Green Bay Packers. Some of Bob's happiest times were visiting with family and friends at his birthday parties, hunting deer, and attending Green Bay Packer games.

Bob is survived by six siblings, Jim (Marcia) Rush, Waukon; Dick (Deb) Rush, Buffalo, NY; DK Hoover, Oelwein; Don Rush, Carrolton, Ill.; Barb (Clark) Lewey, Decorah; Mari (Todd) Mellick, Hastings, Minn.; numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; a great-great-nephew due in October; and many friends.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents (paternal and maternal), aunts, uncles, and two nephews.

