HAZLETON - Robert Dean Damon, 71, of Hazleton, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born May 7, 1947, in Oelwein, to Donald and Grace (Morrison) Damon.
He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He spent many years living in San Diego, Calif., and worked most of his career as an over-the-road trucker.
He is survived by a sister Joann Steward, a brother Garry (Diane) Damon and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Ronnie Damon.
Memorial services will be celebrated among family.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Oct. 2, 2019