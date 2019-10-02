Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Damon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Dean "Bob" Damon


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Dean "Bob" Damon Obituary
HAZLETON - Robert Dean Damon, 71, of Hazleton, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born May 7, 1947, in Oelwein, to Donald and Grace (Morrison) Damon.
He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He spent many years living in San Diego, Calif., and worked most of his career as an over-the-road trucker.
He is survived by a sister Joann Steward, a brother Garry (Diane) Damon and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Ronnie Damon.
Memorial services will be celebrated among family.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.