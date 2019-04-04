Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Evan "Bob" Sage. View Sign

OELWEIN - Robert Sage, 86, of Oelwein, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Visitation will be 4-7?p.m. Friday, April 5, at the Geilenfeld Funeral Home in Oelwein.

Funeral services will begin at 11?a.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Calvary Evangelistic Center in Independence. Interment will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery at Waterloo. A memorial fund has been established. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeld

Robert Evan Sage was born in Waterloo on Nov. 14, 1932, to parents Donald and Elaine (Gordon) Sage. He graduated from Waterloo East High School with the class of 1950. Bob then served his country in the United States Navy. On March 11, 1956 he was united in marriage with Val Stout and they were married for 41 years. On June 19, 1999 he was united in marriage with Charmaine Leedall of Ottumwa and they were married for 13 years. Bob was a longtime farmer and also co-owned Miller & Sage IH, an International Harvester dealership, in West Union. He served as Mayor of West Union for eight years. Bob also owned and operated many rental properties.

Bob is survived by his children: Dan Sage of Arlington and Holly (Troung) Ly of Hendersonville, Tenn.; his brothers: Thomas Sage of Pine Grove, Calif., and Ernest Sage of Dunkerton; 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his children: Victoria Kim and Scott Sage; his siblings: Eddie Sage, Ethyl Adsit, Donald "Bill" Sage and Rosemary Fliss. OELWEIN - Robert Sage, 86, of Oelwein, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at Allen Hospital in Waterloo.Visitation will be 4-7?p.m. Friday, April 5, at the Geilenfeld Funeral Home in Oelwein.Funeral services will begin at 11?a.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Calvary Evangelistic Center in Independence. Interment will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery at Waterloo. A memorial fund has been established. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeld fh.com. Robert Evan Sage was born in Waterloo on Nov. 14, 1932, to parents Donald and Elaine (Gordon) Sage. He graduated from Waterloo East High School with the class of 1950. Bob then served his country in the United States Navy. On March 11, 1956 he was united in marriage with Val Stout and they were married for 41 years. On June 19, 1999 he was united in marriage with Charmaine Leedall of Ottumwa and they were married for 13 years. Bob was a longtime farmer and also co-owned Miller & Sage IH, an International Harvester dealership, in West Union. He served as Mayor of West Union for eight years. Bob also owned and operated many rental properties.Bob is survived by his children: Dan Sage of Arlington and Holly (Troung) Ly of Hendersonville, Tenn.; his brothers: Thomas Sage of Pine Grove, Calif., and Ernest Sage of Dunkerton; 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents; his children: Victoria Kim and Scott Sage; his siblings: Eddie Sage, Ethyl Adsit, Donald "Bill" Sage and Rosemary Fliss. Funeral Home Geilenfeld Funeral Home

309 1St Ave Ne

Oelwein , IA 50662

(319) 283-4653 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Oelwein Daily Register Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close