DES MOINES - Roberta "Joyce" Bowdish, 72, of Des Moines, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the Taylor Hospice House in Des Moines. She was born April 2, 1947, in Cedar Rapids, to Bruce and Mary (Harbison) Bowdish, raised in northeast Iowa and graduated from Elkader High School in 1965. She retired as a nurse practitioner in 2012. Survivors: 2 sisters, 1 brother, nieces and nephews.
Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, Edgewood Bible Church, with inurnment in Cass Township Cemetery, Strawberry Point. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to service time Friday at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the Edgewood Bible Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on May 1, 2019