Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Dean Conner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



FAYETTE - Roger D. Conner, 61, of Fayette, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette, surrounded by his loving family.

A celebration of Roger's life will be held at Klocks Island Park in Fayette starting at 5?p.m., Friday, May 10. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting Roger's family. Online condolences may be left at

Roger Dean, the youngest of four boys was born, Friday, Feb. 21, 1958, to Raymond Everett and Marjorie Jean (Shepard) Conner in Oelwein. He attended school in Fayette and would later attend the Job Corps in Nemo, South Dakota. On April 24, 1976, he was united in marriage with Susan Elizabeth Mojzak. To this union three children were born, Corey, Emily, and Elizabeth. The couple would later divorce. Roger began his working career in construction with his brother, Dennis at Conner's Construction. He would later work for the Fayette County Conservation, Imperial Roofing (which took him all over the country), Tyson, Dyersville Die Cast, and Agri Star.

Roger celebrated every day. He could always find the best in any situation. He enjoyed meeting new people and had friends he hadn't even met yet. If you were fortunate enough to know him, you never would forget him. He enjoyed being outdoors, camping, mushroom hunting, baseball in his younger years, cutting wood, antiques, and reminiscing. Roger was an avid hobo and attended several hobo conventions. He always had some wisdom to share and had a great fondness for authority (his own). He also enjoyed pizza, lasagna, a cold one, and listening to some good tunes (and you better pay attention to the music because there would probably be a test).

Roger had many things in his life that gave him great joy, but his greatest joy came from the time he spent with his grandchildren. Trying to explain the love he had for his grandchildren would be like trying to count all the stars in the sky. We can try but that's simply impossible!

Roger leaves behind his three children, Corey Conner, Emily Conner, and Elizabeth Conner all of Oelwein, four grandsons, Jakub, Dylan, Mason, and Andrew; three granddaughters, Maggie, Mylie, and Shelby; brother, Darwin "Beezer" Conner of Fayette; several cousins, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends; and his two favorite dogs, Delilah and Joey.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Dennis and Donald Conner; sister, Melva Ray who died in infancy; grandparents, Maudline and Phillip Conner and Lou and Edith Shepard.

The family feels blessed and are appreciative for the care their Dad received from the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Maple Crest Manor, and Roger's best bud and son, Corey who never left his Dad's side. For the record the cancer did not win but a chapter out of the Chronology we will have forever!

Roger lived his life as a generous man and continued his generosity by deeding his body to the University of Iowa for the advancement of medical education. FAYETTE - Roger D. Conner, 61, of Fayette, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette, surrounded by his loving family.A celebration of Roger's life will be held at Klocks Island Park in Fayette starting at 5?p.m., Friday, May 10. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting Roger's family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com. Roger Dean, the youngest of four boys was born, Friday, Feb. 21, 1958, to Raymond Everett and Marjorie Jean (Shepard) Conner in Oelwein. He attended school in Fayette and would later attend the Job Corps in Nemo, South Dakota. On April 24, 1976, he was united in marriage with Susan Elizabeth Mojzak. To this union three children were born, Corey, Emily, and Elizabeth. The couple would later divorce. Roger began his working career in construction with his brother, Dennis at Conner's Construction. He would later work for the Fayette County Conservation, Imperial Roofing (which took him all over the country), Tyson, Dyersville Die Cast, and Agri Star.Roger celebrated every day. He could always find the best in any situation. He enjoyed meeting new people and had friends he hadn't even met yet. If you were fortunate enough to know him, you never would forget him. He enjoyed being outdoors, camping, mushroom hunting, baseball in his younger years, cutting wood, antiques, and reminiscing. Roger was an avid hobo and attended several hobo conventions. He always had some wisdom to share and had a great fondness for authority (his own). He also enjoyed pizza, lasagna, a cold one, and listening to some good tunes (and you better pay attention to the music because there would probably be a test).Roger had many things in his life that gave him great joy, but his greatest joy came from the time he spent with his grandchildren. Trying to explain the love he had for his grandchildren would be like trying to count all the stars in the sky. We can try but that's simply impossible!Roger leaves behind his three children, Corey Conner, Emily Conner, and Elizabeth Conner all of Oelwein, four grandsons, Jakub, Dylan, Mason, and Andrew; three granddaughters, Maggie, Mylie, and Shelby; brother, Darwin "Beezer" Conner of Fayette; several cousins, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends; and his two favorite dogs, Delilah and Joey.Roger was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Dennis and Donald Conner; sister, Melva Ray who died in infancy; grandparents, Maudline and Phillip Conner and Lou and Edith Shepard.The family feels blessed and are appreciative for the care their Dad received from the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Maple Crest Manor, and Roger's best bud and son, Corey who never left his Dad's side. For the record the cancer did not win but a chapter out of the Chronology we will have forever!Roger lived his life as a generous man and continued his generosity by deeding his body to the University of Iowa for the advancement of medical education. Published in Oelwein Daily Register on May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Oelwein Daily Register Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close