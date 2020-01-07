Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Services
500 W Center St
Monona, IA 52159
(563) 539-2170
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Kuhse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger LeRoy Fredrick Kuhse

Send Flowers
Roger LeRoy Fredrick Kuhse Obituary
POSTVILLE - Roger LeRoy Fredrick Kuhse, 86, Postville, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Garden View Assisted Living, Monona.
Visitation will be 3-6?p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona. Visitation will also be one hour before services at the church Monday.
Funerals will be 10:30?a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Postville, with the Rev. Lynn Noel officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in the Postville Cemetery.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -