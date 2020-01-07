|
|
|
POSTVILLE - Roger LeRoy Fredrick Kuhse, 86, Postville, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Garden View Assisted Living, Monona.
Visitation will be 3-6?p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona. Visitation will also be one hour before services at the church Monday.
Funerals will be 10:30?a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Postville, with the Rev. Lynn Noel officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in the Postville Cemetery.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Jan. 7, 2020