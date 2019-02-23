Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roland L. "Ron" Abbott. View Sign

OELWEIN - Roland "Ron" Abbott, 80, of Oelwein passed away at his home as he wished on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Roland L. Abbott was born March 12, 1938 in Big Fork, Minn., to Uyless and Opal (Eckert) Abbott. Ron served his country honorably in the United States Army for 26 years, including two tours in Viet Nam. He retired in 1981 at the rank of CW4 Chief Warrant Officer.

His great love other than family and military service was his ranch in Ramah, Colo., his Honda Goldwing motorcycle and his summer rides in the Colorado Rockies with his son Rick. His family has been blessed to have him as part of their lives and wish God to bless his soul.

Ron is survived by his wife of 58 years, Delma (Saathoff) Abbott; his son Richard (Cindy) Abbott; his daughter Donna (Kirk) King; his grandchildren, Alyse Steffen Riebl and her son Hudson, Tabitha King, Shay (Nathan) Moser and her daughters Stella and Kacey Abbott; his brother Daryl (Bev) Abbott; his sister Pearl (Don) Spore; five sisters-in-law, Betty Damon of Oelwein, Becky Saathoff of Oelwein, Bernice (Dick) Keegan of Arizona, Marie (Jim) Adams and Judy (George) Adams of Clinton; one brother-in-law, George (Donna) Saathoff of Oelwein.

