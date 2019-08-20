|
OELWEIN - Ronald E. Squires, 74, of Oelwein, died Friday evening, Aug. 16, 2019 at Grandview Healthcare Center in Oelwein.
Graveside service will be 11:30?a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Long Grove Cemetery in Maynard, with the Rev. Dennis Frank officiating. Military honors will be presented by the Lundbye-Carpenter American Legion Post #245 Honor Guard of Maynard.
Visitation will be 10-11?a.m. Friday, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Arlington.
Ronald Eugene Squires was born Nov. 1, 1944 in Oelwein, the son of Floyd D. and Alberta L. (Rowell) Squires. He graduated from Northfield High School in Northfield, Minnesota. Ronald proudly served in the United States Navy from 1963 to 1969. For many years Ronald was employed as a chef. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, telling stories and writing poetry.
Ronald is survived by his siblings: Mike Squires of Hastings, Minnesota, Tim Squires of Lakeville, Minnesota and Delia Juaire of Faribault, Minnesota; aunts: Shirley Bond of Arlington and Karen Squires of Maynard; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother: Dennis Lee Squires; and 3 uncles: Harold Squires, Marlon Squires and Joe Bond.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Aug. 20, 2019