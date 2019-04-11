Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Howard "Ron" Glass. View Sign

MAYNARD - Ronald H. Glass, 86, of Maynard, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Maynard with the Rev. Dennis Frank officiating. Interment will be in Taylorsville Cemetery, Arlington, with military honors by Lundbye-Carpenter American Legion Post 245 of Maynard.

Visitation will be 3 - 6 p.m. Friday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Maynard and from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

A memorial fund has been established for the of East Central Iowa Chapter,

317 7th Avenue SE, #402, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52401.

Online obituary at

Ronald Howard Glass was born Feb. 6, 1933, in Fayette County, Iowa the son of Howard and Ellen (Boyton) Glass. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Arlington. Ronald graduated from Arlington High School. On Dec. 16, 1953, he proudly joined the United States

When Ronald was not busy with farming and helping his neighbors, he enjoyed gardening, playing cards and going on fishing trips. Ronald and his family were members of Hope Lutheran Church where he raised his girls to follow the Lord Jesus Christ. Ronald was married to his second wife, Lila Mae Reinking Kappmeyer, on Dec. 11, 1999 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Maynard. They resided in Westgate. Ronald and Lila spent many winters in Mission, Texas, where they enjoyed the warm weather and great times with friends.

He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Maynard, Maynard Senior Citizens and Lundbye-Carpenter American Legion Post 245 of Maynard. In 2012, Ronald moved to Maple Crest Manor in Fayette.

Ronald is survived by his 3 daughters: Jodi (Dennis) Hoepfner of La Crosse, Wisconsin, Jacqueline (Grant) Larson of Del Mar, California and Jeanne (Randy) Hudnutt of Pendleton, Kentucky; 10 grandchildren: Luke Hoepfner, Kristin (Colin) Rieke, Ryan Hoepfner, Greg (Trisha) Hoepfner, Amy Eischeid, Lance (Jocelyn) Eischeid, Ashley Eischeid, Carissa (Brandon) Zega, Austin Hudnutt and Taylor Hudnutt; 7 great grandchildren; 3 stepchildren: Erika (Dale) Kane of Maynard, Chris (Rhonda) Kappmeyer of Maynard and Lisa (Eddie) Panos of Mitchellville; many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; 2 sisters: Leonore Stanton of Oregon and Jeanette Lemonidis of Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Lila Mae on Nov. 5, 2016; 2 brothers: Daryl Glass and Kermit Glass; 1 sister-in-law: Mable Glass; and a brother-in-law: Earl Stanton.

160 West Main Street

Maynard , IA 50655

