FAIRBANK - Ronald Scott Peine passed away at Unity Point Allen Hospital at the age of 64, on April 2, 2020 with his brother Al at his side. He was born Jan. 17, 1956 in Waterloo, son of Wallace and Phyllis (Callies) Peine.
Ron graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in Fairbank with the class of 1974. He worked at John Deere from 1974 until 2013. He retired after 39 years of employment.
Ron was united into marriage to Sue (Sherrer) Peine on Aug. 7, 1976. They have two daughters Kelli Sue and Jamie Lyn.
Ron spent many years taking care of the family farm with his parents, brothers and wife. He enjoyed attending NASCAR races and watching them on TV. His favorite drivers were Tony Stewart and Clint Bowyer car #14. Ron also loved going to Las Vegas with his wife. They had a camper and boat in Guttenberg where they spent most of their summer months. He enjoyed hanging out at the campground spending time with his friends and going boating and fishing on the Mississippi. He was a proud dad and grandpa of his family. Ron also enjoyed "Little Red," his '68 Camaro.
Survived by his wife Sue Peine of Fairbank; two daughters Kelli (Shawn) Sams of Cedar Rapids and Jamie (Justin) Diers of Sumner; three grandchildren Briggs, Lilly, and Easton, along with two step-grandchildren Sami and Hunter.
Surviving siblings include Deb (Galen) Heineman, Rich (Carol) Peine, Andrea (Randy) Gerstenberger and Al (Amy) Peine. Also surviving are three aunts Joyce, Jeannie and Coena, many nieces and nephews, lots of cousins, and his little buddy Romeo.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents Wallace Peine and Phyllis Peine, his brother Dan and his grandparents.
Ron's family would like to extend a special thank you to family and friends, as well as the Unity Point Allen Hospital Cancer Treatment Center, you all are angels.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date.
Inurnment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Fairbank.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Apr. 4, 2020