Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Services
500 W Center St
Monona, IA 52159
(563) 539-2170
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Vlazny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Marie Vlazny

Send Flowers
Rose Marie Vlazny Obituary
MONONA - Rose Marie Vlazny, 92, of Monona, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Veterans Memorial Hospital, Waukon.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, and one hour before Mass at the church Wednesday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monona, with the Rev. Nils de Jesus Hernandez as Celebrant. Burial will in the church cemetery.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.