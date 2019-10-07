|
|
|
MONONA - Rose Marie Vlazny, 92, of Monona, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Veterans Memorial Hospital, Waukon.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, and one hour before Mass at the church Wednesday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monona, with the Rev. Nils de Jesus Hernandez as Celebrant. Burial will in the church cemetery.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Oct. 7, 2019