June 12, 1933 - Oct. 2, 2020
ARLINGTON - Ruby Lena Moser, 87, of Arlington, died Friday morning, Oct. 2, 2020 at Maple Crest Manor at Fayette. She was born June 12, 1933 in Delaware County, Iowa, to Albert and Anna (Lehne) Robinson. Marriage: to Ronald Harry M[oser, July 29, 2006 at Nashua. He survives, along with stepdaughter Paula and her daughter and two stepchildren, four step-grandchildren, a sister, two nephews and three nieces.
Funeral service will be 10:30?a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the Arlington United Methodist Church with Pastor Josh Hansen officiating. Interment will be in Taylorsville Cemetery, Arlington.
Visitation is 3-8?p.m. Monday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Arlington and one hour before the service at the church Tuesday. Social distancing will be required, and persons are asked to wear a mask inside the funeral home and church. Persons not able to attend the service are encouraged to leave a message for the family on the funeral home website, by mail, text or phone. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be directed to the family: Ron Moser, 954 Upper St., Arlington, Iowa 50606.