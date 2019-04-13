Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Ann (Tabor) Matthews. View Sign

FAIRBANK - Ruth Ann Matthews, 74, of Fairbank, entered into heaven surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

She was born July 17, 1944 in Waterloo the daughter of Robert and Ida Mae (Ohl) Tabor. On Nov. 17, 1964 she married the love of her life, Gary E. Matthews at the Methodist Parsonage in Fairbank. Ruth and Gary were blessed with three children and 54 years of marriage.

Ruth Ann enjoyed creative arts, baking and being a fashionaire with all of her different purses that she picked up along the way. But most of all she was a dedicated wife, homemaker and a loving mother and grandmother.

Ruth Ann is survived by her husband Gary, 1 son Robert (Patricia) Matthews of Hazleton, 2 daughters: Lori (Scott) Jergens of Fairbank and Sherrie (Timothy) Trumblee of Dolliver, Iowa; 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and another great blessing on the way. She is also survived by 2 brothers: Robert Tabor Jr. of Cedar Falls and Rex (Patsy) Tabor of Mullbery, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 grandson, Michael Trumblee, 1 great-granddaughter, Kimberly McClaren, 2 brothers: Larry Tabor and Gary Stern, along with a sister, Sally Fintel.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, at Woods Funeral Home in Fairbank. Interment will be in Fairbank Cemetery.

Friends may visit at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. Sunday.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

