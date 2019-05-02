WAUCOMA - Ryan Lee Upton, 46, of Waucoma, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Oklahoma City, Okla.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Postville. There will also be a one-hour visitation before services at the church Monday.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Lynn Noel officiating.
Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Postville, is helping the family with arrangements.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on May 2, 2019