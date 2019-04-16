Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Lea (Blaisdell) Schroeder. View Sign

Feb. 18, 1937 - April 13, 2019

OELWEIN - Sharon Lea (Blaisdell) Schroeder, who took tremendous pride in her children and grandchildren, delighted in sending handwritten letters to pen pals overseas, and never met a cat she didn't like, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, after a short illness. She was 82.

Sharon was born Feb. 18, 1937, in Oelwein, Iowa, to Earl Robert and Ramona Elisa (McAtee) Blaisdell. She was the oldest of three children; one of her brothers, Robert, died when he was an infant, and the other, James Robert, died in January 1972.

Sharon grew up in Oelwein and graduated from Oelwein High School in 1955. She married M.E. (Smokey) Schroeder in March 1958, and they had two daughters, Lorilei Wilson, born in 1961, and Jill Renee Wunder, born in 1971. The couple later divorced.

As she raised her daughters, Sharon held a number of jobs that reflected her gift for customer service, her love of children, her passion for social services, and her affection for animals. In the 1960s, Sharon worked as a bridal consultant for Fashionaire. She sold Avon, serving as an Avon representative for 40 years, and was a longtime Welcome Wagon representative, presenting new residents, engaged women, and new parents with gifts on behalf of community businesses. Over the years, Sharon also worked for LOVE-N-CARE, a not-for-profit Christian daycare center run by the Church of Christ, Eastside; Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard, where she worked for 26 years; and First Baptist Church in Oelwein, where she held the position of financial secretary for more than 26 years. Sharon was a hard worker and served with selflessness and compassion.

Sharon also was a longtime volunteer for numerous organizations, including Oelwein Community Schools, Girl Scouts, United Way, First Baptist Church, American Field Service, the Oelwein High School Class of 1955 reunion committee, and the American Red Cross Blood Drive.

Sharon delighted in her daughters and her two grandchildren, and she loved to show off photos of them to her friends, coworkers, and customers. Sharon also was very artistic, a trait she passed down to her granddaughter. She enjoyed sewing and also had a passion for designing handmade cards, which she sent to pen pals. She corresponded with a pen pal from New Zealand, Joy, for more than 30 years, and their friendship was so deep, her daughters came to think of the pen pal as an aunt. Later, she corresponded with pen pals from Japan and Holland.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, and, most recently, her cat Velcro.

She is survived by her daughters, Lorilei (Stewart) Wilson and Jill Renee (Dale Seward II) Wunder; two grandchildren, Cassondra Noel Wunder and Andrew Robert Lynn (Amber Estes) Wunder; and her cat Anna.

A memorial service will be held Monday, May 6, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 31 1st Ave. N.E., Oelwein. Visitation will begin at 10?a.m. and the memorial service will begin at 11?a.m. A luncheon will follow the service. Those attending the memorial service are invited to bring donations for the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard. Memorials in honor of Sharon also may be sent to the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard or the Otter Creek Animal Shelter, Hazleton.

The Geilenfeld Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeld Feb. 18, 1937 - April 13, 2019OELWEIN - Sharon Lea (Blaisdell) Schroeder, who took tremendous pride in her children and grandchildren, delighted in sending handwritten letters to pen pals overseas, and never met a cat she didn't like, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, after a short illness. She was 82.Sharon was born Feb. 18, 1937, in Oelwein, Iowa, to Earl Robert and Ramona Elisa (McAtee) Blaisdell. She was the oldest of three children; one of her brothers, Robert, died when he was an infant, and the other, James Robert, died in January 1972.Sharon grew up in Oelwein and graduated from Oelwein High School in 1955. She married M.E. (Smokey) Schroeder in March 1958, and they had two daughters, Lorilei Wilson, born in 1961, and Jill Renee Wunder, born in 1971. The couple later divorced.As she raised her daughters, Sharon held a number of jobs that reflected her gift for customer service, her love of children, her passion for social services, and her affection for animals. In the 1960s, Sharon worked as a bridal consultant for Fashionaire. She sold Avon, serving as an Avon representative for 40 years, and was a longtime Welcome Wagon representative, presenting new residents, engaged women, and new parents with gifts on behalf of community businesses. Over the years, Sharon also worked for LOVE-N-CARE, a not-for-profit Christian daycare center run by the Church of Christ, Eastside; Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard, where she worked for 26 years; and First Baptist Church in Oelwein, where she held the position of financial secretary for more than 26 years. Sharon was a hard worker and served with selflessness and compassion.Sharon also was a longtime volunteer for numerous organizations, including Oelwein Community Schools, Girl Scouts, United Way, First Baptist Church, American Field Service, the Oelwein High School Class of 1955 reunion committee, and the American Red Cross Blood Drive.Sharon delighted in her daughters and her two grandchildren, and she loved to show off photos of them to her friends, coworkers, and customers. Sharon also was very artistic, a trait she passed down to her granddaughter. She enjoyed sewing and also had a passion for designing handmade cards, which she sent to pen pals. She corresponded with a pen pal from New Zealand, Joy, for more than 30 years, and their friendship was so deep, her daughters came to think of the pen pal as an aunt. Later, she corresponded with pen pals from Japan and Holland.Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, and, most recently, her cat Velcro.She is survived by her daughters, Lorilei (Stewart) Wilson and Jill Renee (Dale Seward II) Wunder; two grandchildren, Cassondra Noel Wunder and Andrew Robert Lynn (Amber Estes) Wunder; and her cat Anna.A memorial service will be held Monday, May 6, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 31 1st Ave. N.E., Oelwein. Visitation will begin at 10?a.m. and the memorial service will begin at 11?a.m. A luncheon will follow the service. Those attending the memorial service are invited to bring donations for the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard. Memorials in honor of Sharon also may be sent to the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard or the Otter Creek Animal Shelter, Hazleton.The Geilenfeld Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeld fh.com. Funeral Home Geilenfeld Funeral Home

309 1St Ave Ne

Oelwein , IA 50662

(319) 283-4653 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Oelwein Daily Register Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close