July 23, 2019
WEST UNION - Shirley Barness, 78, of West Union, died Tuesday, July 23, at Gundersen Palmer Hospital in West Union.
Funeral service will be 10:30?a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Bethany Lutheran Church, rural Ossian, with the Rev. Zachary Smith officiating. Interment will be in West Union Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7?p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, West Union, and a one-hour visitation before services at the church Monday.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Aug. 6, 2019