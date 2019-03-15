Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven John Flower. View Sign

Steven John Flower was born in Oelwein, Iowa to Robert and Iva Flower on Dec. 20, 1946. He passed away in Florida on Saturday, March 9, 2019 without any suffering and with his personal beliefs that he will be joining his beloved family that he loved so much.

He is survived by his daughter Kipp Roberts of Oxford, Fla., and his grandchildren, Lily (17), Keaton (8), and Kenzie (8).

Steve had a very kind heart, loved fishing, and was the first to take care of others. He was loved dearly and touched so many lives and will be remembered and missed. His memorial will be held at a later date.

