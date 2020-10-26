Oct. 23, 2020

CLERMONT - Sylvan James Taylor, 86, of Clermont, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in West Union.

Visitation will be 4-7?p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Clermont and an hour before services at the church Saturday.

Funeral service will be 11?a.m. Saturday, at East Clermont Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Ron Roberts as the officiant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store