Sylvan James Taylor
Oct. 23, 2020
CLERMONT - Sylvan James Taylor, 86, of Clermont, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in West Union.
Visitation will be 4-7?p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Clermont and an hour before services at the church Saturday.
Funeral service will be 11?a.m. Saturday, at East Clermont Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Ron Roberts as the officiant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Oct. 26, 2020.
