Schutte Funeral Home
214 East Tilden Street
Postville, IA 52162-0009
(319) 864-7252
Sylvia Loftsgard Obituary
POSTVILLE - Sylvia Victoria Loftsgard, 88, of Postville, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Postville.
Funeral service will be 11?a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Marion Lutheran Church in Gunder, with the Rev. Marshall Hahn officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be at the church prior the service Saturday, from 9-11?a.m.
Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Postville, is helping the family with arrangements.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Feb. 20, 2020
