Timothy Alan "Tim" Albert (1960 - 2019)
  • "Our most heart felt sympathies to Tim's family and friends...."
    - Kelly Smith
  • "May you rest in paradise old buddy"
    - Jody Villa
  • "may god bless tim and his family.our thoughts and prayers..."
    - pat & jim barry
  • "So sorry for your loss. Tim was a very sweet man."
    - Brenda Crawford
  • "Heather and Mark and all your family, I am so sorry to hear..."
    - Mary -Skip Reisner

HAZLETON - Timothy "Tim" Alan Albert, 58, of Hazleton, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, after a long battle with rheumatoid arthritis.
There will be a private funeral service for his family at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, with a public visitation following from 3 - 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 105 Hayes St. W., in Hazleton.
Tim was born March 30, 1960, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Donald and Doris Albert. He was married to Brenda Lathum and later divorced. He earned his GED from Hawkeye Community College.
Tim owned and operated Tim's New and Unusual for the past 34 years in Hazleton.
Survivors include his daughter, Heather (Marc) Blunt of Oelwein; his granddaughters, Hannah and Alley and grandson Hunter; siblings, Ronald Albert, Robert (Kathy) Rowray, Vickie Rowray, Cathy (Denny) Rice, Donald Albert, and Michelle (Jim) Clemen; his mother Doris (Mike) Albert, many nieces, nephews, and his Goddaughter Ashley Brewer.
He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Heather Blunt, 429 7th Ave. S.E., Oelwein, IA 50662.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Mar. 2, 2019
