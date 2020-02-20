Home

Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of West Union
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
9:30 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
West Union, IA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mount Calvary Cemetery
Resources
Travis Cooley Obituary
HAWKEYE - Travis Cooley, 41, of Hawkeye, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital, West Union.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30?a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Holy Name Catholic Church, West Union, with the Rev. Donald Komboh as celebrant. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, West Union.
Visitation will be 4-7?p.m. with a 3:30?p.m. rosary and 7?p.m. scripture service Monday, Feb. 24, at Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of West Union. There will also be a one-hour visitation before mass at the church Tuesday.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Feb. 20, 2020
