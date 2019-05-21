WAUKON - Vicky Jo Wolfe, 62, of Waukon, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Veterans Memorial Hospital Emergency Room in Waukon.
Visitation will be from 3-7?p.m. Sunday May 19, at the Geilenfeld Funeral Home in Oelwein and for one hour before services at the church Monday.
Funeral services will begin at 11?a.m. Monday, May 20, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens north of Hazleton. A memorial fund has been established to plant trees in her memory. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com
Vicky was born on Nov. 16, 1956 in Oelwein, the daughter of Clifford and Charleen "Chuckie" (Jensen) Fox. She graduated from Oelwein High School with the class of 1975. She was married to David Wolfe on Dec. 20, 1986 in Cedar Rapids, and they were later divorced. Vicky was a librarian for the Waukon East Elementary School.
When she wasn't enjoying her students at school she enjoyed working in the yard, kayaking, the Denver Broncos and Iowa Hawkeyes, a nice cold one with friends and family by the camp fire, but her greatest love was her son Jordan who she was so proud of, and her family. They all meant the world to her. Vicky definitely leaves a void in this world in her passing.
Vicky is survived by her son Jordan Wolfe (Jana Frohle) of Ft. Bragg, North Carolina; her mother Chuckie Fox of Oelwein; her siblings: Sandi Ingles/Linda Werdel of Waterloo, Debbie (Doug) Nuss of Oelwein and Lonnie (Dawn) Fox of Independence; her sister-in-law Cindy Fox of Ellenton, Fla.; her nieces and nephews: Jason (Kayla), Josh (Katie), Kerri (Jason), B.J. (Jenna), Laura (Justin), Roy Curtis "RC" (Lisa) and many great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Clifford (1994) and her brother Randy Fox (2019).
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on May 21, 2019