Guest Book View Sign Service Information Geilenfeld Funeral Home 309 1St Ave Ne Oelwein , IA 50662 (319)-283-4653 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Geilenfeld Funeral Home 309 1St Ave Ne Oelwein , IA 50662 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Zion Lutheran Church Oelwein , IA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WAUKON - Vicky Jo Wolfe, 62, of Waukon, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Veterans Memorial Hospital Emergency Room in Waukon.

Visitation will be from 3-7?p.m. Sunday May 19, at the Geilenfeld Funeral Home in Oelwein and for one hour before services at the church Monday.

Funeral services will begin at 11?a.m. Monday, May 20, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens north of Hazleton. A memorial fund has been established to plant trees in her memory. For condolences, please visit

Vicky was born on Nov. 16, 1956 in Oelwein, the daughter of Clifford and Charleen "Chuckie" (Jensen) Fox. She graduated from Oelwein High School with the class of 1975. She was married to David Wolfe on Dec. 20, 1986 in Cedar Rapids, and they were later divorced. Vicky was a librarian for the Waukon East Elementary School.

When she wasn't enjoying her students at school she enjoyed working in the yard, kayaking, the Denver Broncos and Iowa Hawkeyes, a nice cold one with friends and family by the camp fire, but her greatest love was her son Jordan who she was so proud of, and her family. They all meant the world to her. Vicky definitely leaves a void in this world in her passing.

Vicky is survived by her son Jordan Wolfe (Jana Frohle) of Ft. Bragg, North Carolina; her mother Chuckie Fox of Oelwein; her siblings: Sandi Ingles/Linda Werdel of Waterloo, Debbie (Doug) Nuss of Oelwein and Lonnie (Dawn) Fox of Independence; her sister-in-law Cindy Fox of Ellenton, Fla.; her nieces and nephews: Jason (Kayla), Josh (Katie), Kerri (Jason), B.J. (Jenna), Laura (Justin), Roy Curtis "RC" (Lisa) and many great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father Clifford (1994) and her brother Randy Fox (2019). WAUKON - Vicky Jo Wolfe, 62, of Waukon, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Veterans Memorial Hospital Emergency Room in Waukon.Visitation will be from 3-7?p.m. Sunday May 19, at the Geilenfeld Funeral Home in Oelwein and for one hour before services at the church Monday.Funeral services will begin at 11?a.m. Monday, May 20, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens north of Hazleton. A memorial fund has been established to plant trees in her memory. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com Vicky was born on Nov. 16, 1956 in Oelwein, the daughter of Clifford and Charleen "Chuckie" (Jensen) Fox. She graduated from Oelwein High School with the class of 1975. She was married to David Wolfe on Dec. 20, 1986 in Cedar Rapids, and they were later divorced. Vicky was a librarian for the Waukon East Elementary School.When she wasn't enjoying her students at school she enjoyed working in the yard, kayaking, the Denver Broncos and Iowa Hawkeyes, a nice cold one with friends and family by the camp fire, but her greatest love was her son Jordan who she was so proud of, and her family. They all meant the world to her. Vicky definitely leaves a void in this world in her passing.Vicky is survived by her son Jordan Wolfe (Jana Frohle) of Ft. Bragg, North Carolina; her mother Chuckie Fox of Oelwein; her siblings: Sandi Ingles/Linda Werdel of Waterloo, Debbie (Doug) Nuss of Oelwein and Lonnie (Dawn) Fox of Independence; her sister-in-law Cindy Fox of Ellenton, Fla.; her nieces and nephews: Jason (Kayla), Josh (Katie), Kerri (Jason), B.J. (Jenna), Laura (Justin), Roy Curtis "RC" (Lisa) and many great nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her father Clifford (1994) and her brother Randy Fox (2019). Published in Oelwein Daily Register on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Oelwein Daily Register Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close