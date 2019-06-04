MANCHESTER - Viola Mary Klostermann, 88, of Manchester, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood. She was born June 11, 1930, in Petersburg, to Francis "Frank" and Eleanore (Fangmann) Thole. Marriage: Sept. 30, 1953 to Erwin R. Klostermann at Petersburg (d. 2018). Survivors include her 3 sons and 4 daughters, 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; a sister, 3 sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11?a.m. Thursday, June 6, St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester, with the Rev. John Kremer officiating. Interment is in the church cemetery. Visitation: 3-8?p.m. Wednesday, June 5, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, with a 2:30?p.m. scripture service. Friends may also call from 10:00-10:45?a.m. on Thursday at the church.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on June 4, 2019