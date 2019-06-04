Viola Mary (Thole) Klostermann (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA
52057
(563)-927-3112
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
2:30 PM
scripture service
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Manchester, IA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Manchester, IA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MANCHESTER - Viola Mary Klostermann, 88, of Manchester, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood. She was born June 11, 1930, in Petersburg, to Francis "Frank" and Eleanore (Fangmann) Thole. Marriage: Sept. 30, 1953 to Erwin R. Klostermann at Petersburg (d. 2018). Survivors include her 3 sons and 4 daughters, 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; a sister, 3 sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11?a.m. Thursday, June 6, St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester, with the Rev. John Kremer officiating. Interment is in the church cemetery. Visitation: 3-8?p.m. Wednesday, June 5, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, with a 2:30?p.m. scripture service. Friends may also call from 10:00-10:45?a.m. on Thursday at the church.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on June 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.