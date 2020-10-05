Dec. 18, 1926 - Oct. 3, 2020
STRAWBERRY POINT - Virginia Sparrgrove, 93, of Strawberry Point, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Gernand Retirement Village in Strawberry Point. She was born Dec. 18, 1926, in Postville, to Dr. Amos and Myrtle (Elder) Sherbon. Marriage: July 24, 1946 to Charles E. Sparrgrove, Jr., in Coggon. He survives, along with seven children, Darlene Cook, Barbara (Roger) Williams, Candy (Keith) Thompson, Charles (Jane), James, John (Peggy), Brian (Sheryl), 29 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, a son-in-law Don Blume, nieces and nephews.
Private funeral service will be in the Strawberry Point United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mary Green officiating. Interment will be in Cass Township Cemetery. Visitationis 4-6?p.m. today (Monday) at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Strawberry Point, where masks are required. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com