SUMNER - Wayne C. Sauerbrei, 85, of Sumner, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at the Arlington Place in Oelwein.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 4, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with the Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Interment will follow at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery with military rites provided by Fortsch-Duffy Post 552, American Legion of Fairbank.

Visitation will be at St. John Lutheran Parish Hall 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 3, and for one hour preceding the service at the church Monday.

The family suggests that memorials be made in Wayne's name to St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner.

Wayne Charles, son of Walter and Anna (Rathe) Sauerbrei, was born Aug. 5, 1933, at the family's home in Readlyn. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Readlyn. Wayne received his education in the Readlyn Schools and graduated from Readlyn High School in 1951. Wayne served in the United States Army from Dec. 4, 1953 during the Korean Conflict until being honorably discharged on Nov. 26,1955.

Upon returning home from the war, Wayne farmed near Readlyn. On July 26, 1959, he was united in marriage with Marilyn Petersen at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. The couple lived in the Readlyn area prior to purchasing a farm near Fairbank in 1964; and remained there until moving to Sumner in 1991. In addition to farming, Wayne also owned and operated Sauerbrei Construction. He retired from farming in 1998 and Sauerbrei Construction in 2009.

Wayne was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Readlyn, St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Oran while living in Fairbank and upon moving to Sumner became a member of St. John Lutheran Church. He was an active member of the churches serving on Church Council and participating in dartball. Wayne was also a longtime active member of Fortsch-Duffy Post 552, American Legion of Fairbank. He was able to go on the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. with his brother and a few friends in 2013, a trip that he enjoyed thoroughly. Wayne enjoyed woodworking, fishing, golfing, and was an avid card player, playing in a card club with his wife and a group of friends for over 50 years, and his favorite card game was Schafkopf. Wayne's greatest joy came from attending many of his grandchildren's various activities over the years.

Wayne is survived by his 3 children, Michelle (Martin) Hendren of Persia, Iowa, Mitch (Jean) Sauerbrei of Fairbank, and Suanne (Todd) Westpfahl of Sumner; 6 grandchildren, Lindsey Sauerbrei of Blairstown, Brandon Westpfahl of Des Moines, Trista (Andrew) Pattison of Altoona, John Sauerbrei of Sumner, Anna Sauerbrei of Fairbank, and Katie Sauerbrei of Fairbank; 2 great-grandchildren, Cooper Sauerbrei and Sloan Pattison; 4 brothers, Warren Sauerbrei of West Union, Willis (Doris) Sauerbrei of Ames, Walter (Nanci) Sauerbrei of Aitken, Minnesota, and Woody (Cheryl) Sauerbrei of Waverly; 4 sisters, Verlaine (Delbert) Hayes of Norwalk, Virginia Sickles of Readlyn, Veronia Buhr of Denver, and Valitha Dornbusch of Mason City; 3 sisters-in-law, Carolyn Sauerbrei of Springfield, Missouri, Marlys (Roger) Deterding of Readlyn, and Tricia Petersen of Clarksville; and many nieces and nephews.

