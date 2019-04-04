Obituary Guest Book View Sign

OELWEIN - Wilbur E. Young, 90 of Washington, Iowa and formerly of Oelwein, died Monday, April 1, 2019 at the McCreedy Home in Washington.

Funeral service will be 2?p.m. Friday, April 5, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein, with the Rev. Rick Johnson officiating. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein, with military honors conducted by the Ross Reid American Legion Post 9 Honor Guard of Oelwein.

Visitation will be 1 - 2?p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Online obituary at

Wilbur Earl Young was born Nov. 15, 1928 in Earlville, the son of Gerald Young and Leola Ingles Hunt. He proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. On March 1, 1952, he was united in marriage to Norma Jean Kearns. Wilbur drove truck for Warren Transportation and Paul Michaels Trucking. He enjoyed working, riding bicycle, golfing, fishing, camping and traveling.

Wilbur is survived by his wife Norma Young of Washington; 7 children: Tom (Kayleen) Young of Waterloo, Danny (Joann) Young of Waterloo, Steven Young of Missouri, Carl (Tamra) Young of Kingsland, Texas, Grace (Rick) Casella of Washington, Cole (Mindi) Young of Elizabethtown, North Carolina and Renee Rohrbacher of Iowa City; 26 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren and 5 great, great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter: Colleen Rambo; grandson: little Alan; and 2 brothers: Melvin Young and Lavern Young. OELWEIN - Wilbur E. Young, 90 of Washington, Iowa and formerly of Oelwein, died Monday, April 1, 2019 at the McCreedy Home in Washington.Funeral service will be 2?p.m. Friday, April 5, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein, with the Rev. Rick Johnson officiating. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein, with military honors conducted by the Ross Reid American Legion Post 9 Honor Guard of Oelwein.Visitation will be 1 - 2?p.m. Friday at the funeral home.Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com Wilbur Earl Young was born Nov. 15, 1928 in Earlville, the son of Gerald Young and Leola Ingles Hunt. He proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. On March 1, 1952, he was united in marriage to Norma Jean Kearns. Wilbur drove truck for Warren Transportation and Paul Michaels Trucking. He enjoyed working, riding bicycle, golfing, fishing, camping and traveling.Wilbur is survived by his wife Norma Young of Washington; 7 children: Tom (Kayleen) Young of Waterloo, Danny (Joann) Young of Waterloo, Steven Young of Missouri, Carl (Tamra) Young of Kingsland, Texas, Grace (Rick) Casella of Washington, Cole (Mindi) Young of Elizabethtown, North Carolina and Renee Rohrbacher of Iowa City; 26 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren and 5 great, great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter: Colleen Rambo; grandson: little Alan; and 2 brothers: Melvin Young and Lavern Young. Funeral Home Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home - Oelwein

221 N. Frederick Ave., P.O.Box 614

Oelwein , IA 50662

(319) 283-4922 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Oelwein Daily Register Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close