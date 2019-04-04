OELWEIN - Wilbur E. Young, 90 of Washington, Iowa and formerly of Oelwein, died Monday, April 1, 2019 at the McCreedy Home in Washington.
Funeral service will be 2?p.m. Friday, April 5, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein, with the Rev. Rick Johnson officiating. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein, with military honors conducted by the Ross Reid American Legion Post 9 Honor Guard of Oelwein.
Visitation will be 1 - 2?p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Wilbur Earl Young was born Nov. 15, 1928 in Earlville, the son of Gerald Young and Leola Ingles Hunt. He proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. On March 1, 1952, he was united in marriage to Norma Jean Kearns. Wilbur drove truck for Warren Transportation and Paul Michaels Trucking. He enjoyed working, riding bicycle, golfing, fishing, camping and traveling.
Wilbur is survived by his wife Norma Young of Washington; 7 children: Tom (Kayleen) Young of Waterloo, Danny (Joann) Young of Waterloo, Steven Young of Missouri, Carl (Tamra) Young of Kingsland, Texas, Grace (Rick) Casella of Washington, Cole (Mindi) Young of Elizabethtown, North Carolina and Renee Rohrbacher of Iowa City; 26 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren and 5 great, great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter: Colleen Rambo; grandson: little Alan; and 2 brothers: Melvin Young and Lavern Young.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Apr. 4, 2019