FAYETTE - Willard Donald Miehe, 92, of rural Fayette, died Wednesday morning, Feb. 27, 2019 at Oelwein Health Care Center. He was born Nov. 6, 1926 in Oelwein, to William J.A. and Lena (Schmidt) Miehe, Jr. Military: Army Air Force WWII. Marriage: to Dolores Marilyn McComb, and later divorced. Survivors: a son and 2 daughters, 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 3 step great-grandchildren, a brother, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Maynard, with the Rev. Dennis Frank officiating. Interment in Long Grove Cemetery, with military service by Maynard American Legion Post 245. Visitation: one hour before services at the church.
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Maynard is assisting the family.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Mar. 1, 2019