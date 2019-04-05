AURORA - William Earl "Bill" Gibson, 81, of Aurora, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. He was born Nov. 3, 1937, in Aurora, to Earl and Leona (Schweitzer) Gibson. Marriage: to Katherine Johnson, Dec. 16, 1961 in Aurora. Military: U.S. Army 8 ½ years – Vietnam War veteran. Survivors: his wife, 3 daughters, 3 grandchildren, 1 sister, 2 brothers, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial service: 3?p.m. Sunday, April 7, Emanuel Lutheran Church, Strawberry Point, with inurnment at a later date. Visitation: 1-3?p.m. Sunday at the church. Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Strawberry Point, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to Emanuel Lutheran Church, Camp Ewalu, or the Oelwein VFW. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Apr. 5, 2019