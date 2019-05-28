MANCHESTER - William LeRoy Rippon, 69, of Manchester, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester. He was born Aug. 25, 1949, in Manchester, to John and Margaret (Schutt) Rippon. Military: U.S. Marines, 1969. Survivors: a half-brother John Hansel, 2 nephews, and many good friends.
Memorial Service: 10:30?a.m. Saturday, June 8, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, with the Rev. Tony D. Ede officiating. Inurnment: Fairview Cemetery, Earlville.
Visitation: Friends may call 9?a.m. to service time Saturday, at the funeral home in Manchester.
