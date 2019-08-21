|
MAYNARD - William "Bill" Albrecht, 70, of Maynard, died Monday evening, Aug. 19, 2019 at MercyOne – Oelwein Medical Center.
Funeral service will be 4?p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Maynard, with Pastor Dennis Frank officiating. A military graveside service will be conducted by the Maynard American Legion Lundbye-Carpenter Post 245, with interment in Long Grove Cemetery, Maynard.
Visitation: will be 4-7?p.m. Friday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Maynard and for one hour before the service at the church Saturday.
A memorial fund has been established for West Central School and the Maynard American Legion.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
William Loraine Albrecht was born Dec. 5, 1948 in Oelwein, the son of Loraine Lewis and Dolores Mae Elizabeth (Tewes) Albrecht. He was raised on the family farm near Maynard and graduated from West Central High School in the class of 1967. Following high school, Bill worked for the Maynard Coop until he joined the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He served for four years at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska. While in Omaha, Bill met Patricia Mary Chess. They were united in marriage on Oct. 27, 1973 in Omaha. Bill and Pat moved to Maynard where they farmed for 25 years and were blessed with three daughters, Julie, Lori and Katie. Bill later worked for Coca Cola in Waterloo and retired after working for Manatt's in Oelwein.
Bill was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where he sang in the choir, the Maynard American Legion Lundbye-Carpenter Post #245 where he served as the adjutant, was a member of the Maynard Fire Department for 25 years and with Pat, they founded the West Central School Booster Club. In retirement, Bill enjoyed woodworking, fixing about everything, hobby farming, doing home improvement projects for his daughters and spending time with his grandchildren, riding the go cart and doing activities on the farm.
Bill is survived by his wife Pat Albrecht of Maynard; 3 daughters: Julie (Tom) Novotney of Waterloo, Lori (Tom) Vodraska of St. Charles and Katie (Brendon) Snell of West Des Moines; 11 grandchildren: Allison (Geoff Bennett), Cecilia, Daniel, Emma, John and Charlie Novotney, Carly Krogman, Ryder and Taylor Vodraska and Bryce and Blake Snell; 2 sisters: Lois (Paul) Wegner of Waukesha, Wisconsin and Beth (Robert) Slack of Pottstown, Pennsylvania; brother: Alan (Judy) Albrecht of Maynard and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law: John and Pat Chess and 2 brothers-in-law: Dan Chess and Hank Soltys.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Aug. 21, 2019