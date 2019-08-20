|
|
|
POSTVILLE - William Loren Egeland, 77, of Postville, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society, Postville.
Visitation will be 4-7?p.m. with a 7?p.m. scripture service Friday, Aug. 23, at Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Postville. There will also be a one-hour visitation before Mass at the church Saturday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30?a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at St. Bridget Catholic Church, Postville, with the Rev. Nils de Jesus Hernandez as celebrant; inurnment at Postville Cemetery.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Aug. 20, 2019