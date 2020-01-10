|
|
OELWEIN - Zachary A. Reaves, 30, of Oelwein died Thursday morning, Jan. 2, 2020 at his home.
Funeral Service: 11?a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein with Rev. Rick Johnson officiating.
Visitation: 4-8?p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 and for one hour before the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein.
Zachary Alan Reaves was born in Elk Grove Village, Ill. on March 12, 1989 to Chris Reaves and Penny (Dage) Reaves. The family moved to Oelwein where Zachary developed a lifelong love of baseball. He graduated from Oelwein High School in 2007 and went on to Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls where he earned his associates degree in business.
Zachary married his wife, Robyn Jane Markin, on Nov 14, 2012. They created a home in Oelwein for themselves and 5 children.
Zachary loved spending time with family. He was known for greeting relatives with hugs no matter where he encountered them. He always included an "I love you" when saying goodbye.
Zachary was active in his children's lives and spent eight years coaching their baseball and football teams. He was recently recognized for his volunteer work as a coach in the Oelwein community.
Zachary worked as a landscaper for StewartScape, and was a member of the Oelwein slow-pitch softball league.
Zachary is survived by his wife Robyn Reaves of Oelwein; 5 children: Akira Wagenknecht (Preston Shannon) of Maynard, Malaki Wagenknecht, Corbin Wagenknecht, Ace Reaves and Ryker Reaves all of Oelwein; granddaughter: Sophie Shannon; mother: Penny Reaves of Dubuque; father and stepmother: Chris and Barbara Reaves of Winthrop; sister: Nicole Reaves of Oelwein; grandmother: Cheryl Barth of Oelwein; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
His spirit now rests with his paternal grandfather: Fredrick Barth, maternal grandparents: Donald and Doris Dage, and an uncle: Donald Dage II.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Jan. 10, 2020