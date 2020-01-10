Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home - Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
(319) 283-4922
For more information about
Zachary Reaves
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Zachary Reaves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zachary Alan Reaves


1989 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zachary Alan Reaves Obituary

OELWEIN - Zachary A. Reaves, 30, of Oelwein died Thursday morning, Jan. 2, 2020 at his home.
Funeral Service: 11?a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein with Rev. Rick Johnson officiating.
Visitation: 4-8?p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 and for one hour before the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein.
Zachary Alan Reaves was born in Elk Grove Village, Ill. on March 12, 1989 to Chris Reaves and Penny (Dage) Reaves. The family moved to Oelwein where Zachary developed a lifelong love of baseball. He graduated from Oelwein High School in 2007 and went on to Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls where he earned his associates degree in business.
Zachary married his wife, Robyn Jane Markin, on Nov 14, 2012. They created a home in Oelwein for themselves and 5 children.
Zachary loved spending time with family. He was known for greeting relatives with hugs no matter where he encountered them. He always included an "I love you" when saying goodbye.
Zachary was active in his children's lives and spent eight years coaching their baseball and football teams. He was recently recognized for his volunteer work as a coach in the Oelwein community.
Zachary worked as a landscaper for StewartScape, and was a member of the Oelwein slow-pitch softball league.
Zachary is survived by his wife Robyn Reaves of Oelwein; 5 children: Akira Wagenknecht (Preston Shannon) of Maynard, Malaki Wagenknecht, Corbin Wagenknecht, Ace Reaves and Ryker Reaves all of Oelwein; granddaughter: Sophie Shannon; mother: Penny Reaves of Dubuque; father and stepmother: Chris and Barbara Reaves of Winthrop; sister: Nicole Reaves of Oelwein; grandmother: Cheryl Barth of Oelwein; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
His spirit now rests with his paternal grandfather: Fredrick Barth, maternal grandparents: Donald and Doris Dage, and an uncle: Donald Dage II.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Zachary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -