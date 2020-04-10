Ogden-Utah Obituaries
|
Leavitt's Mortuary
836 36th Street
Ogden, UT 84403
(801) 394-5556
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Adam John Szerszen


1975 - 2020
Adam John Szerszen Obituary
Adam John Szerszen 45, passed away at his home unexpectedly. Adam was born on February 6, 1975 in Ogden, Utah. Son of Henry J. and Gwenda Taylor Szerszen. Adam has one son, Ashton O'Riley Szerszen. Adam would always say that Ashton was his Biggest and Best Accomplishment. Ashton was Adam's life…he loved him dearly. Adam has two brothers Terry (Heidi) Szerszen and Richard (Debbie) Szerszen.

Adam grew up in Ogden, Utah. Where he graduated from Ben Lomond High School and attended Weber State University graduating from the Police Academy.

When he was younger, he loved anything Sports. His favorite hockey team was the Colorado Avalanche, his favorite football team was the Denver Broncos, and you could find him watching NASCAR racing anytime. Adam skied, played tennis, rock climbed, scuba diving and golf, (he is probably golfing right now with his best friend Blair, and out driving him with the driver Blair gave him!)

Adam is survived by his son Ashton, parents; Henry and Gwenda Szerszen, brothers; Richard (Debbie) Szerszen, and Terry (Heidi) Szerszen, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Adam was preceded in death by his grandparents; Byron and Dorothy Taylor, and Stanley and Weronika Szerszen, his uncle Paul Szerszen and niece Makambri Szerszen.

""Adam is gone…but his memories will always remain!""

Please go hit a long drive for Adam!

Due to the COVID-19 Virus, there will be a Celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 10, 2020
