Myers Mortuary
250 North Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 544-0994
Graveside service
Friday, May 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Uintah Cemetery
1500 East 6450 South
Memorial Gathering
Private
Myers Mortuary
Afton (Haines) Krupa


1934 - 2020
Afton (Haines) Krupa Obituary
Afton Haines Krupa passed away May 11, 2020 from complications of Covid-19. She was 85.

She was born on November 2, 1934, to Rhoda Crossley and Thomas Haines, in Nounah, Idaho.

Mom worked at HAFB where she retired after 32 years. She had loved God and all the beautiful creations he made. She loved to travel. But, most of all she loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, her nieces, nephews, and their families!

Thank you to the Nurses and CNAs that took care of Mom at Heritage Park Care Center. The wonderful Nurses and Aides at McKay Dee Hospital.

Mom now joins her parents, Rhoda Crossley and Thomas Haines; as well as her brothers, Denni (Laura); and Edsle Haines.

She will be missed by her two daughters, Christy (Michael) Justice, and Jean (Lee) Brown; three grandchildren, Chad Brown, Heather (Nate) McTee, and Jennifer (Codee) Stubbs; six great grandchildren; nephews, Douglas Haines and James (Donna) Haines; nieces, Shirley (Richard) Benner, and Julie (Todd) Shelton.

Graveside services for family and close friends will be held at Uintah Cemetery, 1500 East 6450 South, Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Private family gathering will be held at Myers Mortuary, 250 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah prior to services from 11 -12:15 p.m.
Published in Ogden-Utah on May 12, 2020
