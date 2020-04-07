|
|
Alex Dennis Jackson
October 8, 1992 ~ April 2, 2020
Alex Jackson, 27 passed away on April 2, 2020, he was born on October 8, 1992 in Salt Lake City, Utah to his mother Tina Jackson Sutherland.
His hobbies were collecting Medieval Swords, playing video games, motorcycles and Ford Mustang's. He enjoyed car and bike clubs and going to meets. Alex lived in Murray, Utah for 12 years, Ogden, Utah for 15 years. Alex attended Ogden High School.
Alex is survived by his Mother and Stepfather, Tina and Greg Sutherland, his Grandparents Denny and Leanna Christensen, his Sister Kayla Gillies; and Brother Cory Frandsen, and Niece Isabella Frandsen. Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Alex was preceded in death by his Grandmother, Sonja Christensen, Great Grandparents, Jack and Virginia Christensen.
His big heart will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Special thanks to Myers Mortuary and Weber County Sheriffs.
https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/
Published in Ogden-Utah on Apr. 7, 2020